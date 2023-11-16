MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Update

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,200. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 22.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after buying an additional 85,080 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

