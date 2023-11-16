Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

