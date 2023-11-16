Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.81 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR opened at $186.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.26. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $188.77.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

