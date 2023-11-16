Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $4,384,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.81.

BIDU stock opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.72. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

