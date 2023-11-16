Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Jacobs Solutions worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

