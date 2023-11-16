Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Zscaler worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Zscaler by 86.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $184.56 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $189.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.37.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

