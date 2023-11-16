Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,594 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,325. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $112.79.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

