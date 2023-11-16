Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 147,158 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,766 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,158 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

