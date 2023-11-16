Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $74.88 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

