Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.99 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,563,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 181,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

BATS:CBOE opened at $177.50 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.27.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

