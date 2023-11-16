Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.98 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AES by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876,674 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2,315.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,090 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,959,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,715,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AES

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,290.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.