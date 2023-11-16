Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 679,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 13.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 140.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 109.0% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,542.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 21,222 shares worth $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $56.28 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

