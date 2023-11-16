Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,900 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

