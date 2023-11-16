Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $216.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

