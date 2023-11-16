Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 117,840 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,840 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Coty worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COTY

Coty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.