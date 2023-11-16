Meta Platforms’ (META) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $405.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s current price.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

META opened at $332.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $855.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $338.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,082 shares of company stock valued at $56,635,671. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

