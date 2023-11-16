Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $72.14 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

