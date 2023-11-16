Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $285.80

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $285.80 and last traded at $283.57, with a volume of 14094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Medpace Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,072 shares of company stock valued at $82,173,389. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after buying an additional 220,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

