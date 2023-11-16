Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Masco worth $24,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 552,226 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Masco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,608,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,461,000 after acquiring an additional 527,350 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,087,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,145,000 after acquiring an additional 44,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Masco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,653 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.