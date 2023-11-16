Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $80,252,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after acquiring an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $454.88 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $468.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

