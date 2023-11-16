Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Cut by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,438,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,796,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 222 shares of company stock worth $295,861 and have sold 1,151 shares worth $1,698,305. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,531.25.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,379.68 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,459.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,419.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

