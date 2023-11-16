Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Short Interest Up 13.3% in October

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 24.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,597,429.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after acquiring an additional 218,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $161.68 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDGL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.09.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

