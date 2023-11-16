MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNX. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGNX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,287,634.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,287,634.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,779,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,442,605.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 365,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,650 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MacroGenics by 517.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 910.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $7.27 on Friday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.90.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.