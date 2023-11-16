MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.
Several research firms have recently commented on MGNX. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MacroGenics by 517.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 910.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ MGNX opened at $7.27 on Friday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.90.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
