Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Insider Sells $591,200.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LOB opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

