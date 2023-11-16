Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Receives C$87.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.20.

A number of research firms have commented on LNR. Raymond James downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Elliot Burger bought 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.39 per share, with a total value of C$38,853.03. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE:LNR opened at C$59.78 on Thursday. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$56.78 and a 52 week high of C$78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linamar’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

