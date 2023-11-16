Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.98

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 161232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

