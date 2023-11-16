Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

KRNT stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $929.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

