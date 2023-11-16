Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRNT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
KRNT stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $929.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.81.
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
