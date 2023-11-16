Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYFree Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

