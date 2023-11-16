Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.20 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

