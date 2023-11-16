Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 53,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Edison International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EIX opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.90%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.