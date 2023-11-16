Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 9,439.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,812,000 after acquiring an additional 702,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $233.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.95.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $1,162,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.