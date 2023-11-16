Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.6% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Leidos Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

