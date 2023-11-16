Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

JKHY stock opened at $153.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $192.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

