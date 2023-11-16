Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,673 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $133.40 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $110.27 and a 12-month high of $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

