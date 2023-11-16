Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 800,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,259,230 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:K opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

