JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after buying an additional 5,355,265 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $432.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

