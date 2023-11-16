Jordan Frankel Sells 7,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

FOUR stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.