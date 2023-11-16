JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $383.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 136.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.