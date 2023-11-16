James C. Fish, Jr. Sells 4,167 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

