iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period.

SUSB stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

