Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells $439,427.80 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lennox International Trading Down 0.3 %

LII stock opened at $403.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $410.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.12 and its 200 day moving average is $343.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,067,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

