Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells $889,250.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $171.76 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 505,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.77.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

