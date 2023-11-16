Insider Selling: Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) CFO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GNE opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $679.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.30. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 232.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 920,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 259.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 251,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 200,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 341.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 129,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

