Insider Selling: Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) CFO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Genie Energy Price Performance
Shares of GNE opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $679.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.30. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $26.08.
Genie Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
