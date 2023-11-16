Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Insider Sells $565,498.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
