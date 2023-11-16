Insider Selling: CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Sells $497,145.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $497,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $100.96. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The firm has a market cap of $660.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

