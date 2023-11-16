Insider Selling: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Sells C$405,200.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.52, for a total transaction of C$405,200.00.

Glen Dawson Roane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 9th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$396,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total transaction of C$384,500.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:BDGI opened at C$39.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.89. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$24.09 and a 52 week high of C$40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDGI shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.19.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

