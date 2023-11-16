Insider Buying: OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Acquires $405,650.00 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,427,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,214.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OABI stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $539.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of -0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OABI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OmniAb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

