Insider Buying: 8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI) Insider Acquires A$624,296.10 in Stock

8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI – Get Free Report) insider Clive (Che Koon) Tan purchased 6,242,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$624,296.10 ($397,640.83).
8VI Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.33.
8VI Company Profile
