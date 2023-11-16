Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $118,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

